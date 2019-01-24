Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 24 , 2019, 9:09 am | Partly Cloudy 44º

 
 
 
 

Beyond The Mainstage Performances at Opera Santa Barbara

By Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara | January 24, 2019 | 8:04 a.m.

After launching its 25th Anniversary Season with a production of La bohème in November, Opera Santa Barbara (OperaSB) is not resting on its laurels.

Following the Jan. 26 #Gala25 Concert at The Lobero Theater honoring co-founder Marilyn Gilbert, OperaSB will partner with CAMA in a three-day Russian Winter festival of events that includes CAMA’s presentation of the Russian National Orchestra, Feb. 27; screening of The Russian Ark, Feb. 28; and Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin, March 1 and 3.

On a lighter note, OperaSB’s Chrisman Studio Artists will be showcased at Center Stage Theater in Georges Bizet’s zany Dr. Miracle, March 22-24. A wine tasting, with Marco Lucchesi from Section Wines, will precede the performance.

OperaSB’s up-and-coming resident artists are busy throughout the season performing in free noontime concerts throughout the Central Coast, and engaging students in area schools in Opera Lab, an interactive exploration of opera.

The third mainstage performance at The Lobero, April 26-28, is what OperaSB refers to as #operawithaconscience — Pulitzer Prize-winning The Crucible by American composer Robert Ward, based on the play by Arthur Miller that explores crowd hysteria and prejudice against the “other.”

Throughout the spring, OperaSB will offer a free master class series at UCSB’s Geiringer Hall, featuring Nino Sanikidze, head coach for the Domingo-Colburn Stein Young Artist Program at Los Angeles Opera, March 9; director/playwright Lillian Groag, March 30; and pianist/conductor Warren Jones, April 13.

June offers younger singers a chance to spend two weeks learning the craft of an opera production from sets and costumes to performance, when OperaSB’s Youth Opera Summer Camp attendees appear in a production of Odyssey, an opera for performers under the age of 18.

Odyssey will run June 21-23 at the Alhecama Theater.

Finally, OperaSB has initiated Operacurious, a membership program for young professionals who attend monthly events that offer the opera experience in a casual, more intimate setting, as well as unique activities such as a vodka tasting, or sailing with OperaSB’s artistic and general director, Kostis Protopapas.
 
For information on any of the above, visit operasb.org or call the office, 805-898-3890.

— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 