Beyond The Mainstage Performances at Opera Santa Barbara

After launching its 25th Anniversary Season with a production of La bohème in November, Opera Santa Barbara (OperaSB) is not resting on its laurels.

Following the Jan. 26 #Gala25 Concert at The Lobero Theater honoring co-founder Marilyn Gilbert, OperaSB will partner with CAMA in a three-day Russian Winter festival of events that includes CAMA’s presentation of the Russian National Orchestra, Feb. 27; screening of The Russian Ark, Feb. 28; and Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin, March 1 and 3.

On a lighter note, OperaSB’s Chrisman Studio Artists will be showcased at Center Stage Theater in Georges Bizet’s zany Dr. Miracle, March 22-24. A wine tasting, with Marco Lucchesi from Section Wines, will precede the performance.

OperaSB’s up-and-coming resident artists are busy throughout the season performing in free noontime concerts throughout the Central Coast, and engaging students in area schools in Opera Lab, an interactive exploration of opera.

The third mainstage performance at The Lobero, April 26-28, is what OperaSB refers to as #operawithaconscience — Pulitzer Prize-winning The Crucible by American composer Robert Ward, based on the play by Arthur Miller that explores crowd hysteria and prejudice against the “other.”

Throughout the spring, OperaSB will offer a free master class series at UCSB’s Geiringer Hall, featuring Nino Sanikidze, head coach for the Domingo-Colburn Stein Young Artist Program at Los Angeles Opera, March 9; director/playwright Lillian Groag, March 30; and pianist/conductor Warren Jones, April 13.

June offers younger singers a chance to spend two weeks learning the craft of an opera production from sets and costumes to performance, when OperaSB’s Youth Opera Summer Camp attendees appear in a production of Odyssey, an opera for performers under the age of 18.

Odyssey will run June 21-23 at the Alhecama Theater.

Finally, OperaSB has initiated Operacurious, a membership program for young professionals who attend monthly events that offer the opera experience in a casual, more intimate setting, as well as unique activities such as a vodka tasting, or sailing with OperaSB’s artistic and general director, Kostis Protopapas.



For information on any of the above, visit operasb.org or call the office, 805-898-3890.

— Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara.