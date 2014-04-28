Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Bibi Taylor: Asking the Right Source for Help with Social Security Questions

By Bibi Taylor for AmeriFlex | April 28, 2014 | 9:17 a.m.

Whether you meet your life goals depends upon a number of things, including your support system. The right people at your side can help you make good decisions, overcome barriers and successfully navigate transitions.

Bibi Taylor
Bibi Taylor

Going to the same person for advice will undoubtedly lead you astray at one time or another. After all, no one can be an expert in all subjects. Likewise, just because someone earned the right of inclusion in your circle of trust doesn’t necessarily mean he or she has the requisite skills, experience or knowledge to help you make all decisions.

Most of us know this instinctively. We may call our mothers with some health-related questions about our children, and turn to our pediatrician for others.

Likewise, while many of us know to trust our own instincts, we also know that in matters that are unfamiliar, complex and have major life implications, we should seek professional guidance or at least consult with someone who knows more than we on the particular topic.

It is in that vein that many individuals who are approaching retirement contact the Social Security Administration. They may have questions about when to start receiving benefits and may struggle with all of the facets, such as spousal benefits, survival benefits and disability.

The Social Security Administration is a tremendous resource. But here’s an important distinction: You can rely upon it for information, but not for help in making your decisions.

Social Security representatives cannot give election advice. Even if they were permitted to give election advice, their perspective would be too narrow to provide the insight you need. SSA representatives in general are trained to provide monthly benefit amounts for individuals at different election ages. They are not trained to provide advice on creating lifetime income for a family.

Your best bet with any major financial decision, such as your Social Security election, insurance coverages, retirement, education, tax or legacy planning, is to have a professional thoroughly analyze your unique situation and weigh all of your options. Working with an experienced professional, who considers the totality of your financial picture, can make it significantly easier to find answers that make sense for your like, goals and financial situation.

Please feel free to email questions about Social Security or other financial matters to [email protected].

Bibi Taylor and Justin Anderson will be teaching "Savvy Social Security Planning: What Boomers Need to Know" on May 7 through Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning. To enroll, please click here.

— Bibi Taylor, MBA, is a wealth manager for AmeriFlex, 3700 State St., Suite 310, in Santa Barbara. Call 805.898.0893 for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 