Bici Centro Celebrates Bicycles with Women With Paint Exhibit, Reception

Santa Barbara’s Women With Paint artists are tackling the subject of bicycles at work, at play and at rest in a benefit show titled “Art Geared for Bikes” at Bici Centro.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, take a spin over to the opening reception, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 506 E. Haley St. Street parking is available.

Bici Centro, a project of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It is set up as a community DIY bicycle repair shop and education center, with the goal of increasing reliability and safety for Santa Barbara bicycle riders. Click here for more information.

The artists have been inspired to reflect on all moving and stationary elements of a bicycle, incorporated dynamic shadows, abstract placement of gears, sprockets and other components along with the motion of a bicycle in the environment. This group has exhibited its work at many venues in Santa Barbara over the past nine years. Their paintings can be found in both public and private collections.

The Bici Centro exhibit will be on display through Dec. 31.

— Adam Jahnke is the curator of Bici Centro's art exhibition.