Bickett, Abrams Lift Laguna Blanca Past Dunn

Girls Soccer

Kelly Bickett assisted on a goal and scored the eventual game winner in Laguna Blanca's 2-1 girls soccer win over Dunn in a Condor League match on Saturday.

The Owls took a 1-0 lead when Bickett played a through ball to Phoebe Madsen on the wing and Madsen fought off a defender and curled a shot past an unsuspecting Dunn goalkeeper from a difficult angle.

It was the only chance that got past Dunn's goalkeeper in the first half.

"Their keeper played a fantastic game and kept the score at 1-0 in the first half," said Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer.

Bickett gave the Owls a 2-0 lead in the second half on a free kick. The ball squirted past a host of players in the box and sneaked into the bottom right corner, said Shertzer.

Dunn cut the lead in half with a penalty kick in the 60th minute.

Laguna Blanca failed to convert a PK in the 70th minute.

Dunn pushed to get the equalizing goal, but Owls goalkeeper Dani Abrams preserved the lead with three clutch saves in the final two minutes.

