Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:45 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Bickett, Abrams Lift Laguna Blanca Past Dunn

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 30, 2016 | 6:12 p.m.

Kelly Bickett assisted on a goal and scored the eventual game winner in Laguna Blanca's 2-1 girls soccer win over Dunn in a Condor League match on Saturday.

The Owls took a 1-0 lead when Bickett played a through ball to Phoebe Madsen on the wing and Madsen fought off a defender and curled a shot past an unsuspecting Dunn goalkeeper from a difficult angle.

It was the only chance that got past Dunn's goalkeeper in the first half.

"Their keeper played a fantastic game and kept the score at 1-0 in the first half," said Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer.

Bickett gave the Owls a 2-0 lead in the second half on a free kick. The ball squirted past a host of players in the box and sneaked into the bottom right corner, said Shertzer.

Dunn cut the lead in half with a penalty kick in the 60th minute.

Laguna Blanca failed to convert a PK in the 70th minute.

Dunn pushed to get the equalizing goal, but Owls goalkeeper Dani Abrams preserved the lead with three clutch saves in the final two minutes.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 