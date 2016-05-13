Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operations Planned for Santa Barbara

During the month of May the Santa Barbara Police Department will increase bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations with focused enforcement on collision-causing factors involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The department has conducted analysis of the locations where pedestrian and bicycle collisions have occurred and the violations that led to those crashes over the past three years.

Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas where bicycle and pedestrian collisions occur in an effort to reduce deaths and injuries.

Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bicycle riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries.

Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in cross walks or any other dangerous violation.

Additionally, enforcement will be taken for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

Bicycle riders will be stopped and cited when they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists. All riders are reminded to always wear a helmet (those under 18 years of age must wear helmets by law).

Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners.

Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are rising in California as more people use non-motorized means of transportation. Locally, the Santa Barbara Police Department has investigated 5 fatal and 553 injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists during the past three years.

In 2013, California witnessed 701 pedestrians and 141 bicyclists killed, accounting for more than 28 percent of all traffic fatalities.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Mike Brown represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.