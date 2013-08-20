Bicycle Lane Adjacent to Highway 101 Opens at Santa Maria River Bridges

A Class I bicycle lane, which was constructed adjacent to the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at the Santa Maria River Bridges, is now open to cyclists.

This bicycle lane was included as part of the $34.8 million bridge widening project, and allows cyclists to travel north and southbound across the Santa Maria River Bridges.

Stage 3 of the construction project, which includes work on the northbound lanes, is in progress and the project is expected to be fully completed in early 2014.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

