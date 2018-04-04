Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bicycle, Pedestrian Traffic About to See the Light at Busy Isla Vista Intersection

Four-way signals being installed to give vehicles a break at Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is installing four-way traffic signals at the busy Isla Vista intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is installing four-way traffic signals at the busy Isla Vista intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte. (Shomik Mukherjee / Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2017 | 11:50 p.m.

Isla Vista’s busiest intersection will soon have more regulated stops along with its go once the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is done installing four-way traffic signals at Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte.

Traffic signals with green-painted poles are being installed on the sidewalks at the intersection, with countdown timers to indicate how long cyclists and pedestrians have to cross.

Construction on the signals began in August and will conclude by mid-September, when UC Santa Barbara begins its fall academic quarter.

UCSB and the county split the $300,000 bill for the project.

Pardall Road, Isla Vista’s “main street,” has heavy daily bicycle and foot traffic to and from the UCSB campus one block to the east.

Vehicle traffic on Embarcadero del Norte often must wait at stop signs for extended periods as pedestrians and bicycles stream along Pardall.

The majority of I.V. commercial businesses are located along the street, which opens into the university’s west side through the Pardall tunnel.

“The installation of this traffic light will increase safety for residents and visitors to the area by communicating to all cyclists, pedestrians and automobile drivers when it is their turn to travel through the intersection,” county public works director Scott McGolpin said in a statement.

California Highway Patrol officers monitoring the intersection will be encouraged to issue warnings, not citations, during the first two weeks that UCSB is back in session, CHP Capt. Cindy Pontes said.

But officers can still issue citations for any violation they “deem appropriate,” she added.

Authorities say the intersection has been the site of a number of traffic collisions over the years, often between vehicles and bicycles.

Noozhawk intern Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A bicyclist passes through the Isla Vista intersection where county crews are installing a four-way traffic light. Click to view larger
A bicyclist passes through the Isla Vista intersection where county crews are installing a four-way traffic light. (Shomik Mukherjee / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 