Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Putting Brakes on Bike Accidents With Safety Checks

By Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department | March 2, 2017 | 2:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct bicycle safety enforcement operations on March 4 with focused enforcement on collision-causing factors involving motorists and bicycle riders.

Special patrols will be deployed to concentrate on drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians who violate traffic laws meant to protect all roadway users.

The department has conducted analyses of locations where bicycle-involved collisions have occurred, and the violations that led to those crashes, over the past three years.

Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries.

Bicycle fatalities are rising in California as more people ride bikes for commuting, exercise and recreation.

Locally, the Santa Barbara Police Department has investigated two fatal and 341 injury collisions involving bicycle riders over the past during the past three years.

California witnessed 147 bicyclist deaths in 2015, accounting for more than 4 percent of all traffic fatalities, much higher than the national average of just over 2 percent.

Nationally, 71 percent of all bicyclists who died in motor vehicle crashes in 2014 died in urban area crashes, with the highest incidence of crashes occurring during the early evening.

Over a 10-year period (2005-14), the average age of ­cyclists killed in motor vehicle crashes has steadily increased from 39 to 45, and are overwhelmingly male.

The most recent Office of Traffic Safety statistics have ranked Santa Barbara as fourth worst in bicycle collisions when compared to 105 similarly sized cities. In the past three years, Santa Barbara has experienced 366 bicycle-involved collisions.

In December 2015, a bicyclist was riding eastbound on Carrillo Street when he failed to stop for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Castillo Street. The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Castillo Street.

The bicyclist suffered injuries to his neck, back, both arms and both legs and required treatment at Cottage Hospital emergency room. He was not wearing a helmet, and an inspection of his bike revealed that neither of its brakes were functioning at the time of the collision.

The following safety tips can save lives and stop this tragedy witnessed far too often in Santa Barbara:

Drivers:
» Place full attention to driving and eliminate all distractions
» Share the road with bicyclists
» Be courteous; California law now mandates at least 3 feet of clearance when passing a bike rider
» Look for cyclists before opening a car door or pulling out from a parking space
» Yield to cyclists at intersections and as directed by signs and signals
» Be especially watchful for riders when making turns, either left or right

Bicyclists:
» Wear properly fitted bicycle helmets every time you ride; if under 18 years of age, it’s the law.
» A helmet is the single most effective way to prevent a head injury resulting from a bicycle crash.
» California law mandates that a bicycle operated on the roadway be equipped with a brake that will enable the operator to make one braked wheel skid on dry, level, clean pavement.
» Riders are considered vehicle operators; they are required to obey the same rules of the road as other vehicle operators, including obeying traffic signs, signals and lane markings.
» When cycling on the street, cyclists must ride in the same direction as traffic.
» Bicyclists should increase their visibility to drivers by wearing fluorescent or brightly colored clothing during the day, and at dawn and dusk
» To be noticed when riding at night, the law requires a front light and a red reflector to the rear.
» For additional safety, use a flashing rear light and retro-reflective tape or markings on equipment and clothing.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Joshua Morton for Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 