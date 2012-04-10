Bicyclist Crashes, Charged with Riding Under Influence

CHP says the 29-year-old man was not wearing a helmet when he lost control and veered off Tunnel Road

A Santa Barbara man suffered serious injuries and was arrested on suspicion of riding under the influence after crashing his bicycle Monday evening on southbound Tunnel Road.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said the 29-year-old man was not wearing a helmet when he lost control of his bike and veered off the roadway. He was ejected from the bike and landed on the dirt shoulder.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with fractures to his spine and multiple lacerations to his face and head, according to Wayland.

After treatment, the man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of riding his bicycle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

