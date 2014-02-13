Bicyclist Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run in Santa Maria

A bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after a hit-and-run with a vehicle on Highway 135 north of Waller Lane in Santa Maria.

Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers were called to the scene about 10:45 p.m., where they found a 24-year-old Santa Maria man who had been struck while riding his bicycle.

He said the man was airlifted to Cottage Hospital with major injuries and remains in critical condition.

Witness information and evidence at the scene suggest that the suspect vehicle is a white 1990s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to Valle.

At this point, he said, the cause of the collision is undetermined and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at 805.928.3781 x115.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.