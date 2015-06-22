Bicyclist Flown to Santa Barbara Hospital After Collision on Gibraltar Road

A bicyclist was airlifted to the hospital Monday evening after colliding with a vehicle while riding in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

The victim, a man in his 60s whose name was not released, was riding down Gibraltar when he collided with a pickup truck heading up the road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head injuries, Zaniboni said.

A Calstar medical helicopter landed at Gibraltar Road and East Camino Cielo, and flew the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Details on the man’s condition were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.