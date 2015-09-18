Bicyclist Killed in Vehicle Accident Near Lake Cachuma

Advice

A Lompoc man was killed after a collision between his bicycle and a vehicle on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9 a.m., a bicyclist was riding eastbound on Highway 154 and a black Toyota 4Runner driven by Mikhail Panko, 30, of Santa Maria, attempted to pass the rider from behind and for unknown reasons, there was a collision, according to a CHP accident report.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries.

No arrests were made and the bicyclist has not been identified, pending notification of relatives.

The CHP's investigation is ongoing to determine whether intoxication was a factor in the collision.

Highway 154 was shut down in both directions while authorities responded to and investigated the scene Friday morning, causing major traffic delays.

All four lanes were closed between Highway 246, near Santa Ynez, and Paradise Road, near Santa Barbara, according to Buellton CHP Officer Felipe Hernandez.

