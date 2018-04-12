Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Suffered When She Was Hit by Santa Maria Bus

A bicyclist who was critically injured when she was struck by a Santa Maria Area Transit bus on April 2 has died, Santa Maria police said Thursday.

Veronica Perez, 43, passed away on April 8 as a result of injuries sustained during the collision six days earlier, police Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. April 2, officers were dispatched to the corner of Caballero and East McCoy lanes in Santa Maria.

The found that Perez had suffered major injuries, and she was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via a CalStar medical helicopter.

Police Lt. Russ Mengel said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“It’s going to take at least another week to complete,” he said.

Westbound traffic on McCoy Lane was detoured for more than an hour while officers investigated the accident.

Traffic investigators requested anyone who might have any information regarding the collision to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, x2297.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.