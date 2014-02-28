Bicyclist, 68, in Serious Condition After Hit-and-Run

A 68-year-old Santa Maria man was hospitalized in serious condition Thursday night after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while riding his bicycle at Broadway and Roemer Lane.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers were called to the scene of the collision shortly before 11:30 p.m.

They found the victim on the roadway and unresponsive, according to Valle.

He said the man had been riding his bicycle southbound, along the right edge of the roadway, when he was rear-ended by a southbound vehicle.

Valle said the victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries, and he remains in serious condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at 805.928.3781 x115.

