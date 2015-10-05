Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:37 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Male Bicyclist Suffers Major Head Injuries After Riding Into Vehicle in Hope Ranch

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 4:35 p.m. | October 5, 2015 | 1:00 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man rode his bicycle into the side of a pickup truck Monday afternoon and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major head trauma, authorities said. 

The collision was reported at the intersection of Estrella and Monte drives, near Laguna Blanca School at 12:17 p.m.

The 57-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

A physician was at the scene caring for the bicyclist when firefighters arrived and reported the man was breathing but unconscious, Zaniboni said.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and released additional information at 4:30 p.m. 

Santa Barbara man Craig Buck, 57, was riding his bicycle southbound on Monte Drive, approaching Estrella Drive, according to the CHP.

“The bicyclist cut the corner, driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Monte Drive, while failing to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the westbound lane of Estrella Drive,” Officer Jon Gutierrez said.

A pickup truck was traveling westbound on Estrella Drive and Buck hit the right side of the truck, was ejected from his bicycle and struck the ground, Gutierrez said.

Buck suffered major head trauma and was transported to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The truck driver, 88-year-old Albert Linquiti, was not arrested, according to the CHP. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 