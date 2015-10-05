Male Bicyclist Suffers Major Head Injuries After Riding Into Vehicle in Hope Ranch

Advice

A Santa Barbara man rode his bicycle into the side of a pickup truck Monday afternoon and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major head trauma, authorities said.

The collision was reported at the intersection of Estrella and Monte drives, near Laguna Blanca School at 12:17 p.m.

The 57-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

A physician was at the scene caring for the bicyclist when firefighters arrived and reported the man was breathing but unconscious, Zaniboni said.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and released additional information at 4:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara man Craig Buck, 57, was riding his bicycle southbound on Monte Drive, approaching Estrella Drive, according to the CHP.

“The bicyclist cut the corner, driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Monte Drive, while failing to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the westbound lane of Estrella Drive,” Officer Jon Gutierrez said.

A pickup truck was traveling westbound on Estrella Drive and Buck hit the right side of the truck, was ejected from his bicycle and struck the ground, Gutierrez said.

Buck suffered major head trauma and was transported to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The truck driver, 88-year-old Albert Linquiti, was not arrested, according to the CHP.

