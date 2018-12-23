Bicyclist Injured in Collision with SUV in Santa Barbara

Accident occurred near the intersection of Pedregosa and Laguna streets and Olive Avenue

A bicyclist suffered moderate injuries Sunday in a collision with a vehicle on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident, involving an SUV, was reported shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Pedregosa and Laguna streets and Olive Avenue, according to fire Capt. Kevin Hokum.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

The cyclist was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

