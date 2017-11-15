Bicyclist Injured in Collision with Vehicle in Isla Vista

Victim taken to the hospital after crash at Camino Pescadero and Sueno Road

A bicyclist was injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Isla Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at Camino Pescadero and Sueno Road.

The bicyclist, a woman in her early 20s, was treated at the scene by Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics, then transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

She suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

The victim’s name and details on her condition were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates on this story.

