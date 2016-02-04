Bicyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Head-On Crash Near Jalama

A bicyclist was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday after suffering major injuries in a collision with a vehicle on Jalama Road south of Lompoc.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. on Jalama Road, about five miles from Highway 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s who name was not released, was with a group of 6-8 riders who were spread out along Jalama Road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

He was riding down a hill when he rounded a corner and collided head-on with a vehicle heading the opposite direction, Zaniboni said.

The victim ended up partially underneath the vehicle, he added.

A Calstar medical helicopter was called in and transported the patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on the bicyclist's injuries and his condition were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

