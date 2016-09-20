Bicyclist Killed in Santa Maria Vehicle Accident

A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Inger Drive and Broadway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at 4:17 p.m. and found the man in the roadway with major injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries, police said.

His name has not been released by authorities.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and police are investigating the fatal accident.

No further details were available.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking any witnesses to the collision to contact them at 805.928.3781 extension 2138.

