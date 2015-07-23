Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Bicyclist, Pedestrian Injured in Goleta Beach Bike Path Collision

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 23, 2015 | 12:46 p.m.

Two people suffered major injuries after a collision between a bicycle and pedestrian on the Goleta Beach Park bike path near UC Santa Barbara Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at 9:30 a.m. on the bike path west of the beach’s parking lot and Highway 217, near the UCSB entrance arch, Officer Kevin Taulbee said.

“Both parties were injured pretty bad,” he said. “It was major injuries, definitely. There were a few broken bones that I was aware of.”

Both people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The pedestrian, a teenage minor, ran out from a bush on the side of the path and the bicyclist was unable to see the person in time, according to authorities.

“He didn’t even have a chance to react,” Taulbee said. The bicyclist, who is an adult, was wearing a helmet. 

The CHP is documenting the incident but isn’t looking to place fault or pursue an investigation, since there are no Vehicle Code violations applicable in this case, he noted.

“It’s just a complete unfortunate mishap that occurred out there.” 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

