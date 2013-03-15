Bicyclist Struck by Bus After Running Red Light

A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday after she ran a red light and was struck by a bus at a busy intersection, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Ana Bustillos, 42, of Santa Maria, was riding westbound on Betteravia Road at about 1:45 p.m. when she crossed the northbound lanes of Broadway on the south side of the intersection, and was hit by a SMAT bus, said Sgt. Jesus C. Valle.

There were no passengers on the bus, driven by Andrea Marquis, 44, of Santa Maria, Valle said.

Bustillos was treated at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, Valle said.

“The cause of the accident was determined to be the bicyclist (Bustillo) crossing against a red light,” Valle said.

Marquis was not injured and was released from the scene, Valle said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.