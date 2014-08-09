Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bicyclist Struck and Killed By Vehicle Near Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 1:20 a.m. | August 9, 2014 | 9:20 p.m.

A 33-year-old bicyclist from Chula Vista has died after being struck by a truck towing a trailer east of Santa Maria on Saturday night.

Authorities were notified at 7:30 p.m. that the rider of a recumbent bicycle had been hit on Foxen Canyon Road, east of Dominion Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bystanders administered CPR to the injured rider under the guidance of an emergency dispatcher on the telephone, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Firefighters took over the lifesaving attempts when they arrived, but Eliason said the rider, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Office was notified.

The driver of the Chevy 3500 pickup was a 16-year-old Santa Maria boy, the CHP said, adding that both vehicles were westbound on Foxen Canyon at the time of the accident.

The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.

The driver's name was not released.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 