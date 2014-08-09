Bicyclist Struck and Killed By Vehicle Near Santa Maria

A 33-year-old bicyclist from Chula Vista has died after being struck by a truck towing a trailer east of Santa Maria on Saturday night.

Authorities were notified at 7:30 p.m. that the rider of a recumbent bicycle had been hit on Foxen Canyon Road, east of Dominion Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bystanders administered CPR to the injured rider under the guidance of an emergency dispatcher on the telephone, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Firefighters took over the lifesaving attempts when they arrived, but Eliason said the rider, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Office was notified.

The driver of the Chevy 3500 pickup was a 16-year-old Santa Maria boy, the CHP said, adding that both vehicles were westbound on Foxen Canyon at the time of the accident.

The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.

The driver's name was not released.

