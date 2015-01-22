Bicyclist Struck, Hurt by Unlicensed Driver in Santa Maria

An unlicensed driver in Santa Maria on Thursday morning struck a bicyclist who was taken by air ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Jorge Perez Lopez, 30, of Santa Maria was driving a Chevrolet pickup south on College Drive, north of Betteravia Road, and attempted to make a left turn onto a farming road when he collided with the bicyclist, according to Lt. James Ginter of the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 59-year-old Santa Maria resident, whose name wasn’t released, was northbound on College on the east shoulder of the road when he was struck by the truck.

Santa Maria police and fire departments responded to the incident along with crews from AMR and CalStar.

“The bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, protecting him from even more serious injuries,” Ginter said.

Perez Lopez reportedly told police he didn’t see the cyclist before beginning to turn onto the farming road.

He was cited for driving without a license and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days, Ginter added.

