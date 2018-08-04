Bicyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle on Gibraltar Road

A bicyclist suffered major injuries Saturday afternoon when he collided with a vehicle on Gibraltar Road in the hills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The cyclist, believed to be in his 50s, was coming down the steep and windy road when he collided head-on with a vehicle headed uphill, Zaniboni said.

The man was taken by AMR ambulance up the hill to an area where a Calstar medical helicopter landed to pick him up. He was then flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

County firefighters were assisted on the call by crews from the city of Santa Barbara and the U.S. Forest Service.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

