Bicyclist Taken to Hospital After Crash in Santa Barbara

Rider injured when he collided with a vehicle on De la Vina Street at Arrellaga Street

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 17, 2015 | 3:09 p.m.

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital Monday after he collided with a vehicle on De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police and fire personnel responded just after 2 p.m. to a report of a bike-versus-vehicle accident near the intersection of Arrellaga and De La Vina streets.

A man who was riding his bike on De La Vina Street while holding some kind of “heavy load” or package collided with a vehicle just past the intersection, according to Officer Scott Naganuma.

He couldn’t confirm the circumstances or whether the car was parked or driving next to the bicyclist.

Emergency crews hoisted the bicyclist onto a stretcher to be taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but Naganuma said he did not know the extent of his injuries.

Both lanes of De La Vina were closed just past the intersection for several minutes, but one lane was eventually reopened to accommodate traffic at the newly installed traffic signal.

No other details were available.

