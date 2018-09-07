Bid on Items From Carol Burnett’s Silver Collection at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Auction

Carol Burnett’s Silver Lining Collection to be Featured at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s 6th Annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon

The Gold Ribbon Luncheon's auction will feature silver from the private collection of longtime Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation supporter Carol Burnett.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) will hold its 6th Annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, on

the Monte Vista Lawn at Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

The event is the culmination of TBCF's month-long campaign to raise awareness and funds in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is the only nonprofit that provides financial, emotional and educational assistance to families who have a child with cancer in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

This year's Gold Ribbon Luncheon will feature an inspiring program and honor several individuals that have gifted their hearts and time to TBCF.

Honorees include: Heart of Gold Honoree, the Schulte Family Foundation; Pay It Forward Honoree, the Trejos Family; Helping Hands Honorees, Tracy Angel and Shannyn Tupper; and Humanitarian Honoree, Robyn Howard-Anderson.

“The thing I love most about Teddy Bear ... is that one of their main goals is to allow a parent to remain by their child’s side during treatment,” Tupper said.

“The thought of leaving a young child alone in a hospital when they are already going through the hardest time of their little life is unimaginable to me,” she said.

“I will continue to do everything I can so that local families can receive the love and support that Teddy Bear provides,” she said.

Guests will enjoy music from Justin Fox, the vocalist, engineer and producer of award-winning, platinum-selling rock band Dishwalla. Actor and producer Andrew Firestone, best known for his role on The Bachelor, will emcee the event.

Auction items include trips to tropical and snowy locales, Santa Barbara International Film Festival passes, a stay at an oceanfront Costa Rica home, cases of Emery’s Melville Pinot Noir, and a gift card for Daniel Gibbings Jewelry.

The silent auction will feature a selection from comedienne Burnett’s silver collection. Proceeds will go to families who have children with cancer in the Santa Barbara community.

Asked what motivates her to be a generous supporter and friend to TBCF year after year, Burnett said:

"I love children, and the idea of being able to help the families of sick children really strikes a chord with me. Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a blessing to those families."

"Throughout the month of September, people from across the Tri-Counties come together in support of their friends and

neighbors who have a young loved-one battling cancer,” said Lindsey Leonard, TBCF executive director.

“What better way to celebrate this month of giving than this celebratory event that brings us all together, united in our generosity and dedicated to this wonderful cause," she said.

This year’s Gold Ribbon Luncheon committee is co-chaired by Kathy Kelley and Lacy Taylor.

“By working together, we can help alleviate families’ financial and emotional challenges so they can be there for what’s most important — caring for their child during her or his darkest times of need,” Taylor said.

“We hope you’ll join us in support of TBCF’s families and kids by attending our Gold Ribbon Luncheon,” she said.

Kelley commended those who have stepped up to be on the committee. Members: Eileen Dill, Whitney Ellis, Erin Griffin, Jamie Hansen, Terre Lapman, Marianne Madsen, Katie Pechersky, Randy Perotin, Michael Taylor, Brigitte Welty and John Weninger.



Raffle tickets are available for purchase from TBCF’s office or online and cost $25 each or five tickets for $100.

Raffle items include a bottle of wine a week for a year; an overnight stay and dinner for two at Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore Santa Barbara; and two VIP tickets to the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

TBCF thanks campaign/luncheon sponsors including: Premier Sponsor, Earl Minnis; Gold Champion Bear Sponsor, Jeffrey and Margo Baker Barbakow; Visionary Bear Sponsors, Avalan Wealth, Trudi and Rich Schuette, Pacific Premier Bank, Rabobank, Thomas and Charmaine Rogers, and Wells Fargo Bank.

RSVP deadline to buy a ticket, sponsorship or raffle ticket is Sept. 28. Luncheon tickets are $150 or $1,500 for a table of 10 and can also be bought online at www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or by calling TBCF, 805-962-7466.

For more about TBCF, or to make a donation, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

— Caitlin O'Hara for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.