Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to Bring the Swing to The Granada Stage

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s return to The Granada Stage will take place Aug. 17, 2016. Click to view larger
By Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre | July 22, 2016 | 10:10 a.m.

Contemporary swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy returns to The Granada Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016.

To add to the excitement and anticipation of this performance, audience members will have the unique opportunity to dance the night away on a dance floor set up immediately in front of the stage that night. 

2016 marks the 23rd anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Since it’s formation in the early ’90s in Ventura, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing over 150 shows a year and produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date.

Early on, during their residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing.

The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing and dixieland with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.

After 23 years, 10 records, over 2700 live shows and countless appearances in film and television, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is showing no signs of slowing down and is looking forward to celebrating it’s 25th anniversary in 2018.

Tickets to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at The Granada Theatre range in price from $29-$66 

For information about sponsorship opportunities for this performance, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.granadasb.org.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.

 
