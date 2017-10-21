Big Band Sound Swings into Orcutt

The Central City Swing Band will perform its annual Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Unity Chapel of

Light Church, 1165 Stubblefield Road, Orcutt.

The program will feature music arranged in a traditional or vintage swing style, as well as arrangements in a modern jazz style. It will consist of all instrumental arrangements with no vocals.

The concert is performed in a church with comfortable seating, but no room for dancing.

Led by Bob Swayze, the group has been performing on the Central Coast for a number of years. The band has 18 musicians in a standard big band configuration: five saxophones, five trombones, four trumpets and piano, guitar, bass and drums.

The band has had several personnel changes since the last performance. Scott Anderson has replaced Zack Barker on the 2nd alto sax part, and Sean Causby has replaced Tim Towne on the drums.

There is no advanced sale of tickets, and there is no admission charge for this event. There is a donation basket in the lobby and any donations are split equally with the church, with the balance going into the band’s music acquisition fund.

For more information regarding the Central City Swing Band or this concert, call 929-0552, or visit http://www.centralcityswing.org.

— Central City Swing Band.