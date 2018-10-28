Sunday, October 28 , 2018, 9:49 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Big Brothers Big Sisters Rebranding Designed for Diversity

By Marianne McCarthy for Big Brothers Big Sisters | October 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties, along with more than 270 Big Brother Big Sisters affiliates across the country are unveiling a new, modern look and brand repositioning.

The goal of the change is to recruit more diverse volunteers.

“The need for young people in our county to have a role model is more urgent than ever,” said Yeimi Arias, program supervisor of BBBS of Santa Barbara County.

“To attract more volunteers of all generations, we needed a modernization of our brand to make an impact in the community and meet the need of the essential work of matching youth with mentors,” said Jenny Luciano, CEO of BBBS of San Luis Obispo County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is intentionally pivoting from messages of the importance of mentoring to messages of the urgent need for adults in the community to step up to defend the potential of every child.

Learn more about the new brand positioning at bbbs.org/bigpotential.

“BBBS will continue to build bridges in communities by connecting one adult with one child and supporting that match at every stage, but our agencies will focus on a child’s potential, and our role as adults in helping children achieve their best possible futures,” said Lynne West, Ventura County CEO.

Studies show that youth enrolled in BBBS programs are more likely than their peers to perform better in school, behave non-violently, avoid illegal drugs and alcohol and have stronger family relationships.
 
Local celebration events include:

Oct. 30, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Pacheco Elementary School, San Luis Obispo
School Based mentoring, wellness and cultural activities
 
Nov. 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Nipomo Elementary School, Nipomo
School Based mentoring, wellness and cultural activities
 
Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Las Posas Country Club, Ventura County
Bags, Bling & Bubbly Champagne Luncheon Fundraiser

Additional events and activities available at bbsvc.org/calendar.

— Marianne McCarthy for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

 

