Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosting Thank Your Mentor Day Celebration

By Melinda Johansson for the Family Service Agency | January 15, 2014 | 6:51 a.m.

Coinciding with National Mentoring Month in January and in honor of their mentor “Bigs,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County (a program of the Family Service Agency) is hosting a Thank Your Mentor Day celebration and press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Shoreline Park Playground in Santa Barbara. Bigs and Littles will be in attendance as will Family Service Agency Executive Director Lisa Brabo, Ph.D., FSA board members and Big Brothers Big Sisters program staff.

During January, the agency is also conducting its Start Something BIG campaign with the goal of recruiting 30 mentors and 30 sponsors in 30 days. Right now, there are nearly 100 children throughout Santa Barbara County ready to meet a volunteer “Big.” Last year, community support for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program helped improve the lives of 220 children.

Big Brothers Big Sisters responds to the urgent needs of the community’s youth by offering powerful adult mentoring relationships for youth ages 7 to 18. Ongoing Match Support for volunteers, children and their families helps mentoring matches last long and remain strong.

A Public-Private Ventures study found that children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters programs are more likely than their peers to perform better in school, behave nonviolently, avoid illegal drugs and alcohol and have stronger family relationships. Locally in 2012, 86 percent of participating youth improved academic performance, 89 percent avoided delinquency, 87 percent improved their class participation and 81 percent reported a better attitude toward school.

It costs the agency $1,500 per match per year to provide professional volunteer recruitment, thorough background screenings, and comprehensively supported mentoring relationships. Volunteers and children spend at least six hours a month exploring shared interests and developing positive stable relationships. Volunteers enrich children’s lives by modeling healthy choices, providing educational enrichment and connections with their community. Professional staff provides individualized case management and hosts educational, enriching group activities.

For more information, please click here or call 805.965.1001 x256.

— Melinda Johansson is a development and marketing associate for the Family Service Agency.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 