Big Buddha Statue Stolen From Site Of Fraudulent Lompoc Psychic Business

A behemoth Buddha statue has been stolen from the front yard of the building where a couple once operated a psychic scam in Lompoc.

Police said the statue was stolen from 1005 E. Ocean Ave., and are seeking the public’s help in locating the missing statue.

The suspects in the case — considered a grand theft —are not known, Lompoc police said.

Buddha went missing sometime early Tuesday morning, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

“It’s a significant size statue, probably worth a considerable amount of money,” Martin added.

The statue, approximately 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide, sat in front of the former Life Coach Psychic business operated by Gina Lucyfenia Lee and Anthony Lee Davis, both 29 years old when they were arrested earlier this year. The weight of the statue is not known.

Earlier this month, the husband and wife defendants appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc where they were sentenced to five years probation for defrauding customers. They also were ordered to pay back more than $244,000 to a pair of victims linked to the Lompoc case under the plea agreement.

“This Buddha statue was property which was part of a restitution agreement in which the defendants agreed property would be sold to assist in the repayment of victims associated with the Lompoc Psychics case,” Lompoc police said in announcing the theft.

While the Lompoc victims were not in the courtroom for the court sentencing, a Santa Clarita couple who claimed to have lost money in a psychic scam operated by the couple in Los Angeles County appeared with their attorney.

They sought restitution after losing more than $200,000 they said had been given to Lee and Davis to have the money “cleansed” of evil spirits.

Lompoc Judge Rogelio Flores said he could not order restitution since it was never handled as a criminal case in Los Angeles County.

However, Flores, said the early termination of probation would not be considered unless Lee and Davis had paid the Los Angeles couple the $200,000 civil judgment issued against the psychics. Flores also ordered the pair of defendants not to work as psychics while they were on probation.

