Big Comeback in 2nd Set Propels Cate to Sweep of Villanova Prep

Girls Volleyball

Cate rallied from a 24-20 deficit in the second set against Villanova Prep and won 27-25 en route to a girls volleyball sweep in a Frontier League match on Thursday at Cate. The scores were 25-22, 27-25, 25-17.

The Rams rode the serving of Riley Borchart down the stretch in the second set.

"We served tough, did a good job of distributing the ball around and we did a great job of staying in system when out of system," coach Greg Novak said of the team's play. "We have four setters on the team, so if we are out of system, chances are that a setter will be dishing up the ball and finding a hitter."

Hailey Panzer was the leading hitter for Cate with 11 kills, Maya Blattberg had eight kills and Katie Brown added six.

"We had five players passing over 2.00, which contributed to the successful evening," said Novak.

The Rams (1-1 in league and on the season) play at Nordhoff on Tuesday.



