Graduation Day Awaits for Local High School Seniors

“Pomp and Circumstance” will be in the air this week and next, as thousands of high school seniors throughout Santa Barbara County don caps and gowns for graduation ceremonies.
Here is the schedule:
Thursday, June 6
» Lompoc High School, 1:30 p.m. in Huyck Stadium
» Cabrillo High School, 2:30 p.m. in Veterans Stadium
» Dos Pueblos High School, 4 p.m. in Scott O’Leary Stadium
» San Marcos High School, 5 p.m. in Warkentin Stadium
» Santa Barbara High School, 6 p.m. in Peabody Stadium
Friday, June 7
» Righetti High School, 11:30 a.m. in Warrior Stadium
» Santa Maria High School, 2 p.m. in Ralph Baldiviez Stadium
» Pioneer Valley High School, 5 p.m. in Pioneer Valley Stadium
» Orcutt Academy High School, 5:30 p.m. in Joe White Memorial Gymnasium at Allan Hancock College
» Carpinteria High School, 6 p.m. in Memorial Stadium
» Providence Hall, 4 p.m. in Montecito Covenant Church
Wednesday, June 12
» Laguna Blanca School, 4 p.m. in Ruston Theatre
