Big First Half Carries Dons Past Buena

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High built a big lead in the first half but struggled in the third quarter before pulling out a 68-58 win over Buena in the Channel League boys basketball opener on Wednesday.

The CIF Division 2A top-ranked Dons roared out to a 24-12 lead in the first quarter and took a 40-18 advantage into halftime. They lost their edge in the third quarter and scored only seven points. Buena outscored them 29-21 in the fourth quarter.

“The second half we did not move the ball well and did not play well as a team,” Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante said.

The Dons (18-1) host San Marcos on Friday. Bregante said the game will be a sellout, so fans should arrive early at J.R. Richards Gym to get a ticket.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .