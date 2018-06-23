Big First Half Carries Westmont Women’s Soccer Past Cal Lutheran

Soccer

The Westmont women's soccer team returned to cool climate and romped to a 3-0 at Cal Lutheran on Thursday.

The NAIA No. 11-ranked Warriors played last week in hot and humid Kansas and managed to pick up a pair of wins.

Against the Regals, they did all their scoring in the first half. Senior forward Jackie Lopez recorded her first goal of the young season in just the seventh minute of play. Maddi Berthoud assisted on the play, her second assist of the season. Lopez found the left bottom corner of the net to put the Warriors up 1-0.

Freshman Savannah Scott also found the back of the net for the first time this season, scoring on an unassisted goal in the 18th minute

With less than a minute to play before intermission, Berthoud completed a pass to freshman forward Bri Johnson who connected for her third goal of the season.

As a team. the Warriors outshot the Regals 18-8, including a 9-4 advantage of shots on goal.

Westmont goalkeepers Amber Rojas and Gabi Haw recorded a combined shutout, with Haw tending the net in the second half and recording all four saves.

The Warriors next match-up is Tuesday (4 p.m.) at home against Northwestern Ohio, the reigning NAIA National Champion and the top-ranked team in this year's NAIA Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Racers and Warriors last met in the second round of the 2016 NAIA National Championship with Northwestern Ohio prevailing 3-1.