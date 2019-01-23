Big First Half Leads Carpinteria Boys Soccer Past Fillmore

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria erupted for three goals in the first half and beat Fillmore, 3-1, for its second straight Citrus Coast League boys soccer win in a 24-hour period.

The Warriors were coming off a win at Malibu on Tuesday.



Jose Jimenez fed Gabriel Ahedo in the 10th minute for the firset goal. Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson made it 2-0 in the 30th minute off a long throw-in from his brother Solomon.

Edgar Mendoza converted a penalty kick in the 40th minute.

Fillmore scored seconds later to close the half.

Freshman goalkeeper Brian Garcia had four saves before getting injured and replaced by Adrian Gonzales who shut out the Flashes with five spectacular saves.

"Tonight was a total team effort and we are looking to end the season on a high note," said coach Leon Quintero.

The Warriors travel o Ojai to face Nordhoff on Friday and close out regular-season play next Wednesday at home vs. Santa Paula.



