Big First Half Propels Santa Barbara to 13-7 Win

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High's 1-2 scoring punch of Sawyer Rhodes and Jack Rottman each scored four goals in the first half, leading the Dons to a 13-7 non-league boys water polo win over Santiago on Friday.

The Dons roared out to a 10-4 lead in the first half.

Adam Gross played a solid all-around game. He had 2 goals, 3 assists and 3 field blocks. Jacob Castillo added 2 goals for the Dons, who improved to 4-2.

Santa Barbara travels Thursday to the South Coast Tournament in Orange County.

