Big First Half Sparks San Marcos Boys Soccer to Win at Buena

Boys Soccer

San Marcos played its first league road game and came away victorious, beating Buena 4-3 in a Channel League boys soccer match on Tuesday.

Owen Bates scored two goals off Saul Sosa assists in a four-minute span during the first half, and Levil Sheffey finished a pass from Tony Garcia to make it 3-0.

Buena scored nine minutes into the second half, but San Marcos answered with a goal by Aaron Contreras in the 54th minute.

The Bulldogs stepped up their play and scored in the 60th and 65th minutes to make a 4-3 game.

"We got a little comfortable and had to weather a number of Buena attacks -- many on long throws -- in the last mintues to hold on for the win," said San Marcos coach Daniel Torres.

The win gives San Marcos records of 7-6-2 and 1-1-1 in league.

Torres said it was important the team learn from the mental breakdowns it experienced after taking the big lerad.

"We can't make those if we want to keep winning," he said. "But we can also lean on our great first half, where we controlled possession and created many chances.

"I was pleased with the play of Levi Sheffey. He created a lot for us going forward. Alan Monge also had a good game at left back, a position that's new to him."

