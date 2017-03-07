Big First Period Carries Dos Pueblos Lacrosse Past San Marcos

Lacrosse

San Marcos scored five unanswered goals in the first period and went on to defeat Dos Pueblos, 7-2, in the first crosstown boys lacrosse match of the season on Monday at DP.

Down 1-0, the Royals leveled the score when Lucas McDonald connected with Trey Tank for the goal. Justin Lehman gave San Marcos the lead for good moments later on a man-up situation, taking a pass from Tank and scoring.

Mason Zimmerman scored back-to-back goals for a 4-1 lead and Max Gaynes used a slick move and finish to make it 5-1 at the end of the period.

San Marcos goalie Ryan Lehman was solid, stopping more than a dozen DP shots.

Coach Rick Lehman praised the defense of Kai Sanvictores, Dawson Dewan, Cesar Gonzalez, Mac Merrill and Richard Marquez.

The Royals (1-1) travel to play Beverly Hills and Alexander Hamilton High on Saturday.

