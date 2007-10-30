Big Game Trophy Goes to Dons

After losing the Big Game three years in a row, the Santa Barbara Donspulled out an emotional win against cross town rival San Marcos.

Santa Barbara High School

Dons’ running back Tad Slaff carried his team on his back with 167 yards on just 13 carries, earning him the Gary Blades Big Game MVP en route to a 24-10 victory over rival San Marcos Friday night.

Head football coach Will Gonzales praised him, as well as tight end Bryson Lloyd and linebacker Greg Dominguez. He also made it a point to support his former staff member, and now head coach of the 0-8 San Marcos Royals, Dare Holdren in his time of defeat.

“You learn the most about yourself as a coach through those losing seasons,” Gonzales said, referring to his team’s disappointing 1-9 season last year.

Up next for the Dons is Channel League opponent Ventura next Friday at Larrabee Stadium.

The women’s volleyball team is 7-0 in league matches this season. With one match left in the regular season, the Lady Dons can clinch first place in the Channel League with a win over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

The water polo team had a very disappointing tournament in Palo Alto this weekend. After losing in overtime in the quarterfinals, the Dons never recovered and lost their remaining matches.

San Marcos High School

The highly motivated Royals football team fell short of their goal of winning the Big Game Friday, losing 10-24. Andy Segal’s 200-plus rushing yards weren’t enough to give the Royals their first win of the season.

Holdren expressed his disappointment in this season but said that he looks to “turn this program around, if not this season, then next.”

Dos Pueblos High School

So far this season, Dos Pueblos has been the only team able to stop St. Bonaventure’s all-American running back Darrel Scott, though in a rather unorthodox manner. Midway through the second quarter, a Charger defender ripped his jersey from the name to the waist, rendering Scott without a uniform, and thus ineligible for the remainder of the game.

Though it really didn’t matter much, according to head coach Jeff Uyesaka, as Scott’s formidable backup had a big game, too, with two touchdowns in the Seraph’s 41-17 over the Chargers.

“They were overwhelming,” said Uyesaka about the top ranked teams in Ventura County.

He did want to mention what a great effort his team put into the game, particularly third string quarterback Jack Johnson with his two touchdown passes and defensive back Ryan Welch with his interception.

The Chargers have a crucial game against the Buena Bulldogs next week.

Carpinteria High School

Coming off an impressive win against Santa Paula, Warriors’ head football coach John Hazelton gave recognition to his players’ preparation for the game. Karson Kump had an astonishing 29 total tackles on Friday, giving him the second most tackles in the entire CIF division.

Hazelton hopes to continue his team’s success with another league win against Grace Brethren, which would put them in a position to compete for a playoff spot.

Bishop Diego High School

With his Cardinals winning by 6 and just 43 seconds left in the game, head coach Tom Crawford could do nothing but watch in agony as Santa Clara’s all-time leading rusher, Cierre Wood, sprinted into the end zone on a 61 yard scamper, sealing a 41-42 loss for Bishop Diego.

The Cardinals will have the next two weeks to think about the loss as they have a bye week next week, followed by league opponent Fillmore. Junior linebacker Shane McCarthy was in attendance at the Athletic Roundtable, along with senior lineman Mike Manzo.