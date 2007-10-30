Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:21 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Big Game Trophy Goes to Dons

After losing the Big Game three years in a row, the Santa Barbara Donspulled out an emotional win against cross town rival San Marcos.

By Joe Ferrer | October 30, 2007 | 1:57 p.m.

After losing the Big Game three years in a row, the Santa Barbara Donspulled out an emotional win against cross town rival San Marcos.

Santa Barbara High School

Dons’ running back Tad Slaff carried his team on his back with 167 yards on just 13 carries, earning him the Gary Blades Big Game MVP en route to a 24-10 victory over rival San Marcos Friday night.

Head football coach Will Gonzales praised him, as well as tight end Bryson Lloyd and linebacker Greg Dominguez. He also made it a point to support his former staff member, and now head coach of the 0-8 San Marcos Royals, Dare Holdren in his time of defeat.

“You learn the most about yourself as a coach through those losing seasons,” Gonzales said, referring to his team’s disappointing 1-9 season last year.

Up next for the Dons is Channel League opponent Ventura next Friday at Larrabee Stadium.

The women’s volleyball team is 7-0 in league matches this season. With one match left in the regular season, the Lady Dons can clinch first place in the Channel League with a win over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday. 

The water polo team had a very disappointing tournament in Palo Alto this weekend. After losing in overtime in the quarterfinals, the Dons never recovered and lost their remaining matches.

San Marcos High School

The highly motivated Royals football team fell short of their goal of winning the Big Game Friday, losing 10-24. Andy Segal’s 200-plus rushing yards weren’t enough to give the Royals their first win of the season.

Holdren expressed his disappointment in this season but said that he looks to “turn this program around, if not this season, then next.”

Dos Pueblos High School

So far this season, Dos Pueblos has been the only team able to stop St. Bonaventure’s all-American running back Darrel Scott, though in a rather unorthodox manner. Midway through the second quarter, a Charger defender ripped his jersey from the name to the waist, rendering Scott without a uniform, and thus ineligible for the remainder of the game.  

Though it really didn’t matter much, according to head coach Jeff Uyesaka, as Scott’s formidable backup had a big game, too, with two touchdowns in the Seraph’s 41-17 over the Chargers.

“They were overwhelming,” said Uyesaka about the top ranked teams in Ventura County.

He did want to mention what a great effort his team put into the game, particularly third string quarterback Jack Johnson with his two touchdown passes and defensive back Ryan Welch with his interception.

The Chargers have a crucial game against the Buena Bulldogs next week.

Carpinteria High School

Coming off an impressive win against Santa Paula, Warriors’ head football coach John Hazelton gave recognition to his players’ preparation for the game. Karson Kump had an astonishing 29 total tackles on Friday, giving him the second most tackles in the entire CIF division.

Hazelton hopes to continue his team’s success with another league win against Grace Brethren, which would put them in a position to compete for a playoff spot.

Bishop Diego High School

With his Cardinals winning by 6 and just 43 seconds left in the game, head coach Tom Crawford could do nothing but watch in agony as Santa Clara’s all-time leading rusher, Cierre Wood, sprinted into the end zone on a 61 yard scamper, sealing a 41-42 loss for Bishop Diego.

The Cardinals will have the next two weeks to think about the loss as they have a bye week next week, followed by league opponent Fillmore. Junior linebacker Shane McCarthy was in attendance at the Athletic Roundtable, along with senior lineman Mike Manzo.  

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 