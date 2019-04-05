Pixel Tracker

Baseball

Big Innings Sting Bishop Diego in 11-7 Loss to St. Bonaventure

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 5, 2019 | 8:41 p.m.

The Bishop Diego bats came alive on Friday, but they couldn't overcome a big fifth inning by St. Bonaventure in an 11-7 loss in a Tri-Valley League baseball game in Ventura.

After the Cardinals tied the score 5-5 in the top of the fifth, St. Bonaventure erupted for six runs in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of some defensive miscues.

Bishop scored two in the seventh as pinch hitters Ashton Pelly and Alec Robbins both singled and came around to score on a double by Jake Koeper. Robbins scored from first base.

"It fired the team up but unfortunately we fell short of making up for the six-run fifth," said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein.

Katzenstein was happy to see the offense come alive after getting only two hits against the Seraphs on Wednesday.

"It was nice to see the boys swing the bats and battle back after being down several times in this game," he said. "Playing teams like St. Boni and competing like we did today should help us down the road."

Koeper and Gabe Martinez each had two hits for the Cardinals.

St. Bonaventure jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Bishop starter Hamilton Finefrock. It could have been worse, but Buddy Melgoza made a spectacular diving catch and doubled off the runner at second base to end the inning.

The Cardinals stormed back in the second and tied the score 4-4.

St. Bonaventure reclaimed the lead, 5-4, in the bottom of the fourth, but Bishop came back with a run in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by Gabe Arteaga and Jackson Haskell.

Bishop is 9-5-1 overall  and 0-4-1 in the TVL.

