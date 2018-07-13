Big Picture Athletics Hosting Football Camp for Ages 9-18

Youth Sports

Are you ready for some football?

Santa Barbara’s Big Picture Athletics aims to get young players ready for the season with its All Position, Non Contact Football Camp.

The camp for youth and high school players ages 9-18 is set for July 24-25 at The Cottages at Polo Run in Carpinteria.

The featured trainers at the camp include Ron Allen, Matt Clark, Monte Nash, Ayinde Bomani, Prime Time Polynesian, Turnbull Tuliaupupu and J.T. Stone.

The camp runs from 9-11:30 a.m. for high school players and 1-3 p.m. for youth players.

The price for the camp is $125 per player.

For more information, call or text J.T. Stone at (805) 403-7167 or go to bigpictureathletics.com