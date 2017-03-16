Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:50 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Big Plays Down Stretch Lift Westmont Women in NAIA Opener

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | March 16, 2017 | 8:07 p.m.

BILLINGS, Mont. —Aimee Brakken lit up the three-point line, knocking down six triples for 18 points,  to lead Westmont to a 57-52 victory over Louisiana State University Shreveport in the first round of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament on Thursday.

Cora Chan had 14 points and Kayla Sato added 12 for the Warriors (28-4), who ninth-ranked Lyon of Arkansas in a second-round game on Friday.

Rebounding played a key role for the Warriors against LSU-Shreveport (22-10). They won the battle of the boards 43-35, led by Lauren McCoy's nine caroms.

“They are just really dangerous on the offensive glass and we were able to out-rebound them by eight, which was huge,” said coach Kirsten Moore.

“I think it was a game that we just had to grind it out, which is not always pretty,” continued Moore. “Every single possession on both sides of the floor was really tough and challenging, but I think we have players who have been in this situation before and they made really big plays when they needed too.”

Shreveport’s Courtney Randle hit a three-pointer to give the Pilot’s first lead since the first quarter (45-42).  Chan immediately decreased the deficit to one with a jump shot, and then McCoy took an offensive charge that coach Moore called “the play of the game”.

“Because of McCoy’s offensive charge, their best player picked up her fourth foul and had to sub out with six and a half minutes left. That really changed the momentum of the game for us,” said Moore.

Brakken took advantage and hit a three-pointer, and Sato followed with a jump shot to give Westmont a four-point lead with 4:07 remaining (49-45). The Pilots’ Kourtney Pennywell put up a layup to make it a two point game. With 1:07 remaining, Brakken sunk a crucial three-pointer from the top of the key to put the Warriors up by five (52-47). 

“It was a tough shot and I don’t even know how she got it off,” explained Moore. “She didn’t have a lot of time because they were chasing her all over, trying to make sure she didn’t have any open looks, but she just stepped up and hit it.”

For the remainder of the game, the Pilots fouled to stop the clock. The Warriors made the majority of their free throws to close out the game.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 