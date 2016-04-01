Big-Rig Crash Bogs Down Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito

Northbound commuter traffic on Highway 101 through Montecito was bogged down Friday morning following an accident involving a big-rig and at least two other vehicles.

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes shortly before 7:30 a.m. near Sheffield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A semi ran off the roadway and hit two other vehicles, the CHP said.

Jameson Lane and Sheffield Road were shut down, the CHP said.

Details on injuries were not immediately available.

