Highway 166 Reopens After Big-Rig Crash Causes Closure East of Santa Maria

Highway 166 was shut down in both directions for several hours Friday after a collision involving a sedan and a big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 11 a.m. near Rockfront Ranch, and the driver of the sedan was reported to be trapped in the wreckage.

Highway 166 was reopened in both directions by 2:30 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were on scene extricating the victim, and a county helicopter airlifted the man in his 60s to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

"This is a very extensive extrication process," Mike Eliason, a spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said just before noon as crews freed the patient from the wreckage.

In addition to county fire crews, one engine from Los Padres National Forest also responded to the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.

