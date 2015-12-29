Big Rig Crash Reported on Highway 166 East Of Santa Maria

Advice

Traffic on Highway 166 was slower than normal for some time Tuesday afternoon due a crash east of Santa Maria involving a jackknifed big-rig truck with two trailers, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Highway 166, just east of Suey Creek Road.

The roadway wasn't completely blocked and CHP Officer David Medina said other vehicles were able to maneuver around the wreckage.

The incident may have occurred as the driver was attempted to make a U-turn, Medina said.

The truck driver reportedly claimed the brakes locked up prior to the crash, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Authorities were dealing with cleaning up approximately 60 gallons of diesel that spilled from vehicle's fuel tank.

