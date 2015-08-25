Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down Highway 101 in Carpinteria

A big-rig crash and resulting fuel spill shut down northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria Tuesday morning, causing a major backup for the morning commute.
The non-injury wreck occurred at about 4:20 a.m. near the Santa Monica Road offramp, and involved a tractor pulling two loaded trailers, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, and about 300 feet of guardrail were damaged, the CHP said.
One freeway lane was reopened at about 7:40 a.m., but backups were expected to continue through the morning.
