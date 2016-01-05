Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Advice

All lanes of southbound Highway 101 were shut down for a time in Santa Barbara on Tuesday after a big-rig jack-knifed on the rain-slick roadway.

The accident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. near the Garden Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol, and traffic was reported backed up beyond La Cumbre Road.

No injuries were reported, but there was a fuel spill from the semi, the CHP said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the left-hand lane was reopened to traffic, the CHP said. Traffic made it difficult for the tow truck to get to the scene, causing further delays.

The semi-trailer truck had damage to its saddle tank, so Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews had to deal with the fuel leak before reopening the lanes, Engineer Rich Griguoli said.

The cause of the accident is unknown but the department noted that there were heavy rains in the area at the time of the crash.

