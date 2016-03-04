Crashes Near Montecito Cause Massive Highway 101 Traffic Back-Up for Commuters

All lanes reopened after big-rig crashes and leaks diesel fuel over freeway; second multivehicle collision closes detour at Cabrillo Boulevard

Northbound commuter traffic into Santa Barbara was snarled Friday morning as a result of a big-rig crash and a subsequent multivehicle collision on Highway 101 in Montecito.

Both northbound lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m. according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

Crews were called out at about 4:30 a.m. after an 18-wheeler carrying eggs slammed into a guard rail near Cabrillo Boulevard and began leaking diesel fuel, according to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

He said the fuel, leaking from a 100-gallon saddle tank on the passenger side of the truck, flowed across the two lanes, forcing emergency personnel to shut down the northbound freeway.

The Fire Department’s hazmat unit was called in, and absorbent was placed on the fuel to prevent it from getting into storm drains.

With the lanes shut down, northbound traffic was being detoured off at the Cabrillo Boulevard exit until a three-vehicle crash shut down that option at about 5:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported in either crash, de Ponce said.

Witnesses reported that traffic was backed up to the Ventura County line east of Carpinteria, and surface streets in the area also were clogged as motorists sought other routes.

According to witnesses, the semi crashed through the guardrail north of the Hermosillo Road exit ramp. The truck came to a stop on the right shoulder just past the exit and before the Cabrillo Boulevard overcrossing at Hot Springs Road.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

