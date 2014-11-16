Big-Rig Crash Ties Up Traffic on Highway 101 in Montecito

Southbound traffic was snarled on Highway 101 in Montecito on Sunday afternoon after a big-rig tractor overturned.

The wreck occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on the freeway just beyond the Hot Springs Road exit ramp, Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The semi tractor, which was not pulling a trailer, rolled over and came to rest on the driver’s side, facing oncoming traffic, Mercado said.

He said one person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Two of the three southbound freeway lanes were closed for a time, Mercado said, causing an additional weekend traffic tie-up just before the freeway narrows to two lanes at the Olive Mill Road exit.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash, but Mercado noted that a big-rig tractor that is not pulling a trailer can be front-heavy and less stable.

One fire unit remained on scene after the wreck to clean up fluids that had leaked from the truck, Mercado said.

